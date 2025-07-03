Sarees Sold At Per-Kilo: Surat's Textile Traders Reel Under Flood Havoc

Surat: Surat, a hub of the textile industry, is experiencing heavy rainfall which has forced traders to sell sarees by the kilo. The past few days witnessed torrential downpours which led to severe flooding across Surat. It wreaked havoc in more than a hundred textile markets.



The most dramatic impact has been felt in the Raghukul Market near the Kamela drain, where the water levels surged unexpectedly, submerging over 500 shops at the Raghukul Market near the Kamela drain. The situation was worsened after the stench of damp fabric lingered in the air. “Water entered the market not just from rain but from the overflowing creek worsened by ongoing metro construction,” said Rajubhai Gupta, a trader in Raghukul.



According to him, though the water has receded, it has left a trail of damage. Across key trading centers—Silk Plaza, Anmol Market, Someshwar Bazaar, and others—the scene is sombre. According to initial estimates, the extent of damage is over Rs 1,000 crore.



The most painful blow is being borne by those without insurance. With no claim to file and no relief in sight, many are resorting to distress sales. “Sarees that retailed at Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 are now being sold off at Rs 35 to Rs 50 per kilo,” said Durgesh Chudewal, a retail broker.

Surat is the unofficial textile capital, where the textile market boomed over decades. The city is home to some of the biggest and most famous textile brands in the country. The city is also home to a large number of skilled textile workers. Surat has a long history of textiles, and the workers here are among the best in the country.