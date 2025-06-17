Sarbananda Sonowal Announces Major Infra Push To Boost Inland Waterways In Bihar

New Delhi: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday announced a major infrastructure push to boost Inland Waterways in Bihar. According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the consultative workshop was chaired by Union Minister Sonowal.

Speaking at the workshop, Sonowal said, “Today, at this consultative workshop, we reaffirm our collective effort to rejuvenate our rivers, especially the National Waterways, to become engines of our future growth, not merely a relic of our past. Inland Water Transport (IWT) is the cleanest, most cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable mode of transport.”

Setting the context for rejuvenation of river Ganga, the Union Minister said, “I bow with reverence to the sacred river Ganga — the eternal source of life, civilisation, and spiritual energy in this land. In her flowing waters lie centuries of culture, wisdom, livelihood, and continuity. Ganga is not just a river; she is the heartbeat of the Indian subcontinent. And today, as we gather in Patna — a city nurtured by her embrace — we renew our resolve to align this sacred river with the nation’s modern journey of growth and transformation.”

He announced a major initiative in infrastructure development to boost inland waterways in Bihar.

Sonowal said, “Patna is being considered for the introduction of a Water Metro, replicating the successful Kochi Water Metro model, either full or in part, depending upon geographical conditions. The proposed system aims to connect both banks of the river and offer a clean, efficient, and modern urban mobility solution for the capital city. In addition, a Ship Repair Facility will be set up in Patna to support a robust inland vessel ecosystem. Apart from repair, this facility will also be equipped to construct new ships. These developments mark a significant step in revitalising River Ganga as a lifeline for sustainable urban transport and align with national efforts to promote eco-friendly, river-centric development.”

The Union Minister also announced the setting up of a Joint Task Force among the Bihar government, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and IWAI to explore sustainable development opportunities on the river Ganga (NW-1) in Bihar. Patna-based National Inland Navigation Institute (NINI) is being upgraded as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) with fresh investment for upgradation of facilities and adding newer ones. NINI is the premier national institution in the field of inland water navigation.

To give a boost to passenger movement on NW-1 (Ganga), Sarbananda Sonowal announced, “The Narendra Modi government is committed to transforming inland water transport into a reliable, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transportation for the people of Bihar. With 16 new community jetties, in addition to the existing 21 community jetties in the state, being developed across key districts, local farmers, traders, and small businesses will gain direct access to river-based markets.

The Patna is set to become a logistics hub for northern Bihar and the Kalughat Terminal for Nepal-bound trade, seamlessly integrating with road and rail networks. The deployment of Quick Pontoon Opening Mechanisms (QPOMs) at FOUR locations and TWO Ro-Pax terminals, along with TWO hybrid electric catamaran vessels, ensures a smooth, green, and affordable journey for passengers. These efforts reflect the Modi government’s vision of a cleaner, greener, and more connected Bihar through sustainable inland waterways. These announcements are not just policy statements. They are a declaration of our intent — that Bihar, blessed by Ganga, will become a leading hub for inland water-based commerce, tourism, and innovation. With this infrastructure, Patna will emerge as the Water Transport Hub on the river Ganga (NW 1).”