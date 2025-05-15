ETV Bharat / state

Saraswati Pushkaralu Begins In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy To Participate In Evening Celebrations

Hyderabad: The Saraswati River Pushkarams have begun in Kaleshwaram, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana. It was inaugurated by Madhavananda Saraswati Swamy while State Minister Sridhar Babu performed special pujas at the Pushkarini.

The Saraswati River Pushkarams will continue from today till the 26th of this month. The government has made all kinds of arrangements for the devotees who come here.

This is the first time that the Saraswati Pushkarams are being held here after the formation of Telangana. It is estimated that one lakh to one and a half lakh devotees will come daily.

Every day, the Saraswati Navratna Mala Aarti will be held at Saraswati Ghat from 6.45 pm to 7.35 pm. In addition, art and cultural programmes have been organised. A temporary tent city has been built so that devotees can stay by paying a fee.