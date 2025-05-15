Saraswati Pushkaralu Begins In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy To Participate In Evening Celebrations

Hyderabad: The Saraswati River Pushkarams have begun in Kaleshwaram, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana. It was inaugurated by Madhavananda Saraswati Swamy while State Minister Sridhar Babu performed special pujas at the Pushkarini.
The Saraswati River Pushkarams will continue from today till the 26th of this month. The government has made all kinds of arrangements for the devotees who come here.
This is the first time that the Saraswati Pushkarams are being held here after the formation of Telangana. It is estimated that one lakh to one and a half lakh devotees will come daily.
Every day, the Saraswati Navratna Mala Aarti will be held at Saraswati Ghat from 6.45 pm to 7.35 pm. In addition, art and cultural programmes have been organised. A temporary tent city has been built so that devotees can stay by paying a fee.
The state government has allocated Rs. 35 crore for the organisation of the Pushkarams. Drinking water facilities, sanitation management, construction of ghats, road repairs, parking, etc., have been completed. RTC has arranged special buses to Kaleshwaram from various parts of the state.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his wife will reach Kaleshwaram at 4.30 pm on Thursday. They will perform Pushkara Sannam and visit Srikaleshwara and Muktheeswara Swamy temples. Later, they will also likely participate in a special aarti offered to the Saraswati river.
A 10-foot Saraswati Devi idol installed there will be unveiled. An 86-room complex built for the accommodation of devotees will be inaugurated. It is noteworthy that CM Reddy is the first to participate in the Pushkarams held at Kaleshwara Kshetra.
