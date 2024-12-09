ETV Bharat / state

SAP Personnel Killed In 'Accidental Firing' In Jharkhand

A Special Armed Police killed in an alleged accidental firing in a CRPF camp in Tundi police station area around 8 am on Monday.

Dhanbad: A Special Armed Police (SAP) personnel were killed in an alleged accidental firing in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Monday, police said. The incident took place in a CRPF camp in Tundi police station area around 8 am, they said. The jawan was identified as Nandkishor Singh, a resident of Lesliganj in Palamu district, and was deployed in the CRPF camp.

Superintendent of Police (Dhanbad city) Ajit Kumar said that Singh died of a gunshot wound. "Police are probing the incident from all possible angles to ascertain whether he died due to accidental firing or any other reason," he told reporters. Singh was alone in a room in the camp when the incident happened, another police officer said.

He said that his fellow personnel rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of the gunshot and found him lying on the ground. Singh was shifted to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad where doctors declared him dead, he said.

SAP PERSONNEL KILLEDDHANBAD DISTRICTJHARKHAND

