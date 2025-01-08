ETV Bharat / state

Denying Minimum Wage To ASHA Workers Is Violation Of Human Rights: Justice (Retd) Santosh Hegde

Bengaluru: ASHA workers in Karnataka have launched an indefinite strike demanding fair wages and improved working conditions. The protest, which began on January 7, has united approximately 25,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) under the Karnataka Rajya Samyukta Asha Karyakarteyara Sangha, supported by All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC). The workers are staging their demonstration at Freedom Park here.

The ASHA workers are calling for a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000, along with additional benefits like better retirement plans and official recognition as government employees. Currently, the workers receive Rs 5,000 from the Karnataka government and Rs 2,000 from the Centre. However, delays in payment due to discrepancies on government portals, such as Ashasift and the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal, have compounded their struggles.

The strike has gained significant support from former Lokayukta Justice (Retd) Santosh Hegde, who visited the protest site on Wednesday. Addressing the crowd, Justice (Retd) Hegde condemned the denial of minimum wages to ASHA workers, calling it a violation of human rights.

"Denying minimum wage to ASHA workers is a violation of human rights," he said. He also urged the government to cut unnecessary expenditures to meet the workers' demands. "The unity displayed by ASHA workers across Karnataka is commendable," he added.