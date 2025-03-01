Santosh Deshmukh Murder: CID Submits Chargesheet, Terms Walmik Karad The Mastermind

Beed: The CID, in its chargesheet in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, has claimed Walmik Karad, an associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde as the mastermind explaining in detail his role and that of seven others in the crime.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID submitted a 1,400-page chargesheet before the Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court against eight accused in the murder case. The chargesheet details the role of Karad in Deshmukh’s murder, along with supporting evidence. It describes how the seven other accused conspired and executed the killing, including their individual roles. The investigation also sheds light on the alleged extortion attempt by Vishnu Chate and Karad, linking it directly to the murder.

The police had filed three cases of atrocity, extortion and murder in the case. However, the CID in its chargesheet has clubbed the cases. While there are a total of eight accused in the case, seven have been arrested by the Crime Branch, CID and SIT. The eighth accused Krishna Andhale is yet to be arrested and this has led to rumours that he too may have been killed. Deshmukh, who was the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9. Preliminary investigation indicated that Deshmukh had tried to resist an extortion attempt targeting an energy company operating a windmill project in the area. Karad was earlier arrested in the extortion case related to the murder after he surrendered before the police in Pune on December 31.

Following Deshmukh’s murder on December 9, the state government had set up an SIT, launched a CID investigation, and appointed a judicial commission to probe the case. The chargesheet was filed a day after the government appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP).