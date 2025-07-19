ETV Bharat / state

Sanskrit Proposal Sparks J&K Row; Govt Says 'No Plan Yet,' Letters Say Otherwise

Srinagar: An official letter circulated within Jammu and Kashmir’s school education department suggesting introducing Sanskrit in schools has raised hackles. The government has swiftly denied any such proposal, but ETV Bharat accessed official correspondences revealing the origins behind the contentious move.

The documents show that the proposal stems from a memorandum submitted by Samskrita Bharati Jammu Kashmir Trust, which is working for the promotion of the Sanskrit language, to the Raj Bhawan in 2023.

The Trust’s chairman, Purshotam Lal Dube, had submitted the memorandum pushing for teaching Sanskrit across the curriculum in schools, higher education and universities.

“Jammu and Kashmir have been a major centre of Sanskrit for thousands of years. On this holy land, poets like Abhinav Gupta, Kalhana and Kalidas worked to give a new structure to society through scriptures,” he said.

By teaching Sanskrit as a compulsory and not as an optional subject in Jammu and Kashmir, where Sanskrit has played an important role since ancient times, it will connect everyone to their past, added the 10-page letter.

Dube said that Sanskrit has been relegated to the margins as an optional subject in the education system, and marks are not counted in the final examination, lacking seriousness among students.

“We are not against the three-language formula of NEP, but want Sanskrit to be part of the curriculum like Hindi, Urdu and Kashmiri,” he told ETV Bharat. “We don’t want to make it compulsory in Kashmir, but it should be part of the curriculum, particularly in Jammu. Students should be given a choice to learn about the subject.”