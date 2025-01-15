Sankranti Celebrations 2025: Cattle Beauty Pageants, Bullock Cart Races Held In Telangana's Warangal

Warangal: In the wake of the traditional harvest festival, Sankranti, a dairy cattle beauty pageant show stole the whole attraction in Narsampet village in Telangana's Warangal district.

The event was organised by the Shanti Sena Rythu Seva Sangam. In which the participants decorated cows, bulls, goats, sheep, and pets like dogs, cats, and poultry in some artistic ways.

Cows were adorned with vibrant patterns, while ribbons and gift bows added charm to sheep, goats, and chickens. The chief guest of the program, MLA Donthi Madava Reddy, conferred prizes to the owners of the most captivatingly decorated animals.

In Asifabad district’s Babapur Gram Panchayat, the bull racing, which is the Sankranti tradition, was celebrated with full enthusiasm. The event, held along a stream on the village outskirts, has been a ten-year-long tradition.

Arigela Mallikarjun flagged off the race, which witnessed bulls racing to thunderous applause from the crowd. The winners of the bull racing event were awarded Rs. 10,000 for first place and Rs. 5,000 for second place.

In addition, traditional Muggulu (rangoli) and Kabaddi competitions added charm to the harvest festival. Prizes were given to the top performers, drawing large crowds from across the district to witness the spectacle. These events showcase Telangana’s vibrant culture and Sankranti’s unique ability to bring communities together, blending tradition with celebration.