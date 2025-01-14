Sankranti Celebration Turns Into Tragedy For Punjab Family: Youth Dies After Chinese 'Manjha' Slits His Throat In Ajnala

Amritsar: Amid Makar Sankranti festivities across the country, the celebration turned into a tragedy in Punjab's Ajnala where a young motorcyclist died after the Chinese manjha (string) slit his throat.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday near the petrol pump on the Amritsar-Ajnala main road in Bhala village adjacent to Ajnala.

According to the family, 18-year-old Pawan Singh, a local resident from village Bhala was going to the city on a motorcycle for some work when suddenly a Chinese kite string went around his neck and slit his throat leaving him in a pool of blood. Pawan was admitted to the nearby Civil Hospital Ajnala for treatment where the doctors declared him dead, the family said. Doctors at the hospital said that the young man had died before reaching the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, no vehicle could be arranged to take the injured youth to the hospital and finally they brought the injured person to the government hospital Ajnala by putting him on a rickshaw. The family members further alleged that the hospital did not provide proper treatment to the deceased Pawandeep and that his ECG was done “long after his death”.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and registered a case against unknown persons. A police official said that stringent action will be taken against the culprits.