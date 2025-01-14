ETV Bharat / state

Sankranti Celebration Turns Into Tragedy For Punjab Family: Youth Dies After Chinese 'Manjha' Slits His Throat In Ajnala

The accident took place while the youth was on way to the city for some work, but was entangled in a Chinese Manjha.

Relatives wail after Ajnala youth killed by Chinese Manjha in Punjab
Relatives wail after Ajnala youth killed by Chinese Manjha in Punjab (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Amritsar: Amid Makar Sankranti festivities across the country, the celebration turned into a tragedy in Punjab's Ajnala where a young motorcyclist died after the Chinese manjha (string) slit his throat.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday near the petrol pump on the Amritsar-Ajnala main road in Bhala village adjacent to Ajnala.

According to the family, 18-year-old Pawan Singh, a local resident from village Bhala was going to the city on a motorcycle for some work when suddenly a Chinese kite string went around his neck and slit his throat leaving him in a pool of blood. Pawan was admitted to the nearby Civil Hospital Ajnala for treatment where the doctors declared him dead, the family said. Doctors at the hospital said that the young man had died before reaching the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, no vehicle could be arranged to take the injured youth to the hospital and finally they brought the injured person to the government hospital Ajnala by putting him on a rickshaw. The family members further alleged that the hospital did not provide proper treatment to the deceased Pawandeep and that his ECG was done “long after his death”.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and registered a case against unknown persons. A police official said that stringent action will be taken against the culprits.

Read more:

  1. Delhi Police Cracks Down On Chinese Manjha; Registers 78 FIRs, Arrests 79
  2. Birds in danger of being hurt by kites flying high with Chinese 'manjha' strings on Independence Day

Amritsar: Amid Makar Sankranti festivities across the country, the celebration turned into a tragedy in Punjab's Ajnala where a young motorcyclist died after the Chinese manjha (string) slit his throat.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday near the petrol pump on the Amritsar-Ajnala main road in Bhala village adjacent to Ajnala.

According to the family, 18-year-old Pawan Singh, a local resident from village Bhala was going to the city on a motorcycle for some work when suddenly a Chinese kite string went around his neck and slit his throat leaving him in a pool of blood. Pawan was admitted to the nearby Civil Hospital Ajnala for treatment where the doctors declared him dead, the family said. Doctors at the hospital said that the young man had died before reaching the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, no vehicle could be arranged to take the injured youth to the hospital and finally they brought the injured person to the government hospital Ajnala by putting him on a rickshaw. The family members further alleged that the hospital did not provide proper treatment to the deceased Pawandeep and that his ECG was done “long after his death”.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and registered a case against unknown persons. A police official said that stringent action will be taken against the culprits.

Read more:

  1. Delhi Police Cracks Down On Chinese Manjha; Registers 78 FIRs, Arrests 79
  2. Birds in danger of being hurt by kites flying high with Chinese 'manjha' strings on Independence Day

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOUTH DIES IN AMRITSARCHINESE MANJHAMAKAR SANKRANTIPUNJAB CHINESE MANJHA ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.