Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says not time to celebrate but struggle

New Delhi: A day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday and said it was not a time to celebrate but struggle as scores of party workers gathered to greet him. Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison in the national capital since October 13, 2023. He came out through the gate number three.

Jail officials said he was released after the completion of bail procedure. A large number of AAP supporters assembled outside the jail and raised the slogans of "dekho dekho kaun aaya, sher aaya, sher aaya" and "Sanjay Singh zinadabad". The Rajya Sabha member was garlanded amidst sloganeering by AAP workers.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were also present outside the jail. There was a heavy security presence outside the jail in view of his release. Singh climbed atop his vehicle as supporters jostled to greet him. "This is time for struggle. Arvind Kejriwal zindabad. Our jailed leaders will also come out soon. This is not time for celebration but time for struggle. Jail ke taale tutenge, hamare saare neta chhutenge (Jail locks will break and all our leaders will come out)," he said.

After his release, Singh left for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet his wife Sunita. Earlier, Singh was admitted to the ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj. Around 1.30 pm, after being discharged from the hospital, he was taken back to Tihar jail for completing the bail formalities. On Tuesday, Singh had gone to ILBS for a regular checkup but got admitted. He got the news of his bail when he was in the hospital.

His wife Anita Singh has said that they will not celebrate his release as other leaders of the AAP, including Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain, are still in jail.