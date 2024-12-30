AAP’s Sanjay Singh Threatens To Sue BJP Leaders For Claiming His Wife Is ‘Not A Voter In Delhi'

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said he will file a defamation case against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and its IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya for their claims that his wife Anita Singh is not a registered voter in Delhi.

Responding to Singh's allegation that the BJP was trying to delete his wife's name from the electoral roll, Tiwari and Malviya claimed that though the AAP leader and his wife cast their votes in Delhi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per an affidavit filed by Anita Singh, she is a registered voter in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, which makes her vote in Delhi both "invalid" and "illegal".

They also demanded the Election Commission to take immediate action on this "serious violation". Addressing a press conference here, Singh said he raised the issue of "deleting" names of Purvanchali voters in Parliament, which prompted BJP President (JP Nadda) to call the Purvanchali brothers "Rohingiyas" and "Bangladeshis". He also accused BJP leaders of considering Purvanchalis as Bangladeshis.

"These (Purvanchalis) people have been living in Delhi for 30-40 years, working hard to improve the national capital. But you (BJP) are deleting their votes by calling them Bangladeshis," Singh said. "When I raised this issue, they filed an application to delete my wife's name from the voters' list to take revenge," he claimed.

On Sunday, Singh accused the BJP of trying to get his wife's name deleted from the voters' list for the New Delhi Assembly constituency, ahead of Delhi polls due in February. "(Manoj) Tiwari is spreading a lie by claiming my wife's vote remains in Sultanpur. They should check the Election Commission's website and see where Anita's vote stands," Singh said.

"She voted in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls in May, while Tiwari is citing an affidavit that dates back to January. An application was submitted in Sultanpur on January 4 to delete her name from the voters' list there," Singh claimed. "I will file a defamation suit against them. Malviya and Tiwari will have to appear in court and answer for insulting me and my wife," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to PTI Videos, Tiwari said the BJP has demanded a probe into Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas getting enrolled as voters in Delhi, which the lieutenant governor also agreed to. "Now, Arvind Kejriwal had a problem with this and that's why they came up with a narrative that votes of Purvanchalis are being deleted in the name of Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas.

"They also claimed that Sanjay Singh's wife's name was deleted from the electoral roll. However, we have recovered her affidavit wherein she clearly says 'I am enrolled as a voter in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh'. So, when she is not a voter in Delhi, how can her name be deleted from the list of voters," Tiwari asked.