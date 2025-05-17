Sanjay Raut's Book 'Narkatla Swarg' Stirs Up Controversy

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s book 'Narkatla Swarg' has stirred up a controversy.

Raut has made some explosive claims in his book much to the chagrin of the ruling alliance and the BJP which advised him to stick to facts. Raut, in the book, has claimed that his arrest in a money laundering case was an act of 'revenge'. He said Shiv Sena and BJP shared a healthy relationship from 2014 to 2019 when Home Minister Amit Shah was BJP's national president. However, Raut alleged that the relationship between the parties deteriorated after Shah joined the Union Cabinet.

Raut, who is also a noted scribe, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, asking one should note how they behaved with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar afterwards. Raut also narrated in detail how Shah went to meet Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray and how a phone call by the latter saved him.

Raut blamed Shah for the bitterness between BJP and Shiv Sena. He said Shah was advised against creating a rift between the parties but he did not listen even to the likes of former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley.

Meanwhile, Raut's claims in the book are being criticised. Maharashtra Nirman Sena Mumbai President Sandeep Deshpande said, "Sanjay Raut is like Pakistan. He used to commit crimes and play the 'victim card'". On the other hand, BJP's MLA Ravindra Chavan said he has not read Raut's book and the party's spokesperson will comment on it.