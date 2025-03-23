Sanjay Raut Slams PM Narendra Modi Over Hindutva

Mumbai: Even as the demand to demolish Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb is gaining momentum in the state. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut came down on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to reporters, he said, amid the demand to demolish Aurangzeb's grave, Taimur, who demolished temples in the country, has been forgotten. "When the Prime Minister met Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, he enquired about their son, Taimur. On the one hand, they demand the demolition of Aurangzeb's tomb and on the other, they ignore the fact that Saif has named his son, Taimur. The Prime Minister asked the couple why they did not bring Taimur along with them. What kind of Hindutva is this?," he asked. Raut said Aurangzeb's grave is a symbol of bravery of the Marathas. He said Aurangzeb is being politicised by the BJP just like the Sushant Singh Rajpur and Disha Salian cases.

Raut said former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, who played a vital role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and also contributed significantly to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been deliberately sidelined by the BJP. "Advani's condition is like that of Shahjahan, who was imprisoned by his son," he said. Terming BJP ministers 'mentally ill', he said they should be treated by the government. Raut said BJP has created divisions in Maharasthra on religious lines. "In the last 10 years, BJP has sown the poison of fanaticism and casteism in Maharashtra," he said.

Raut said the BJP never misses a chance to defame its opponents. "They are hypocrites. The investigations in both cases (Shushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian case) have repeatedly concluded suicide as the cause of death, yet they continue to push for new petitions,” he said. He further attacked the BJP, saying, “If we start digging into BJP’s affairs, their truth will be exposed. But such things should not be used as political vendettas to ruin someone’s family and life.”

Senior BJP leader Narayan Rane had on Saturday claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had instructed his secretary, Milind Narvekar, to call him twice and request that his son, Aaditya Thackeray, not be named in the Disha Salian case. Raut refuted the allegation and said Uddhav had talked to him and never called anyone. "Rane is over 70 and we are worried about his health. He must take care of his health and refrain from making such statements," he said.