Will Loans Of Farmers Be Waived When 1 Lakh Die By Suicide? Sanjay Raut Slams Mahayuti Govt

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday questioned the Mahayuti government as to when it will fulfill its promise of waiving crop loans of farmers.

Interacting with the media, Raut said Mahayuti government had promised before the Assembly elections to waive 100 percent of farmers' loans but even after six months no step has been taken in this regard. "What happened to loan waiver that was promised before the elections? When will the loans be waived? Will the loans be waived after 12,000 or 1 lakh farmers die by suicide?" he asked.

Slamming the government over non fulfillment of promises, Raut said the manifesto had also promised a monthly assistance of Rs 2100 for the women which too has not been done. "It was promised that Rs 2100 will be given to the beloved sisters of the state. When will our sisters get their Rs 2100?" he further asked.

According to the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, over 2,000 farmers have died by suicide since the Mahayuti government came to power so, this is the right time to roll out the loan waiver. He asked whether the government was waiting till all lamps go out in the houses of the farmers.

Raut also criticised finance minister Ajit Pawar for focusing solely on Malegaon sugar factory election and sitting there idle in the village for the last 15 days, ignoring all other issues of the state. Is the misfortune of this state to have leaders like Ajit Pawar, Raut alleged.

Without naming Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande, Raut said in politics one should always be patient and optimistic. "People with different views in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, came together and ran the government properly for three years. In politics one should always be patient and optimistic. Some people need to be trained in this. One can't work superficially in politics," Raut said.

Earlier, Deshpande had hit out at Raut over Shiv Sena-MNS alliance talks saying heads of both party chiefs will take a decision and minions should not talk.

Raut said "Those who are talking about us today have come into politics very late. I have known the Thackeray brothers closely for many years no matter what anyone says. Shallowness does not work in politics, one needs to be trained. People with different ideologies came together in the fight for a united Maharashtra, this history needs to be studied properly," Raut said.