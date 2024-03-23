'Kans Mama' is Afraid so Imprisoning...: Sanjay Raut Terms Kejriwal's Arrest 'Illegal', 'Vindictive'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 23, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP compared the current political atmosphere in India to that of China and Russia and said that nobody is safe here. Raut also said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's fate will be decided by the people who elected him and not by ED and CBI.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed the BJP over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest saying it is "illegal" and solely for political vendetta. Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raut said 'Kans Mama' is afraid and so putting his opponents behind the bars.

"This election is difficult for the BJP and because of their fear, Kans Mama is putting everyone in jail. No one is safe in the country. Anyone can be arrested," Raut said.

Comparing India's political atmosphere with that of Russia and China, Raut said that the pattern that is currently on in India is same as Russia and China. "India's pattern is same as Russia and China. People elected Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister so it is the people who will decide his fate. When our government comes to power, you (BJP) will see who will go to jail," Raut said.

In a veiled attack to PM Modi he said, "Kans Mama imprisoned all those whom he feared. He also went ahead and imprisoned God. Krishna was born and Kansa Mama attempted to kill him. Now Kans Mama is afraid, that's why opponents are being jailed."

Raut said Kejriwal was illegally and vindictively arrested in a false case and everyone knows this. "Day by day they are afraid and jungle raj is going on. Kejriwal was elected with an absolute majority while BJP could not win more than five seats there. He can also work from jail. It should be remembered that Kejriwal was elected by the people and not by ED and CBI" Raut added.

