'Give Us CBI-ED For 2 Hours, Amit Shah Will Join Our Party': Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant triggered a political stir in the state by announcing “Operation Tiger,” the political strategy aimed at strengthening the Shiv Sena, during his visit to Davos, Switzerland. He claimed that old colleagues would join Shiv Sena one by one, in an apparent reference to members of Shiv Sena (UBT).
After Samant’s remarks, former MLA of the Rajapur-Lanja assembly constituency of Ratnagiri district, Rajan Salvi, surprisingly switched from Shiv Sena (UBT) to Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, shocking the party chief Udhav Thackeray. This also sparked a strong discussion of “Operation Tiger” against Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra politics.
The party MP Sanjay Raut strongly criticised the ruling Mahayuti alliance over “Operation Tiger.”. “What kind of Operation Tiger is this? Today they have power. That's why they are enjoying power. We were also in power. But we did not misuse power like this,” he said while talking to the media.
“They have power and machinery; that's why they are pressuring others. Give me CBI-ED for just two hours, Amit Shah will also come to Matoshree (iconic residence of Thackerays) and join our party,” he added.
‘Party Leaders Not Unhappy’
There has been a buzz in political circles that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav is “unhappy” as he was not present in the meeting held on Saturday. On this, Raut said that he was called late and there was also a wedding in his family, so he could not come. He added that Jadhav attended the meeting online.
Raut said Jadhav is a senior leader of the party in Konkan, and we are in touch with him always. “The stand he has taken is being discussed within the party. But he is not unhappy,” he said.
Targeting Ex-Minister Ramdas
Former state minister Ramdas Kadam had said, "If I open my mouth, Uddhav Thackeray will have to flee the country." On this question, Raut said that if he says so, then do we not have a mouth to speak?
“Even after Ramdas Kadam lost, I sent him to the Legislative Council. If he does not know this, if he does not have gratitude, then he has no humanity,” Raut said.
On Delhi Railway Station Stampede
Raut expressed grief over the stampede at Delhi Railway Station in which at least 18 people were killed.
He criticised the ruling BJP for the stampede in Delhi and earlier in Prayagraj, claiming many people were crushed to death in the city.
“More than 7000 people are missing in Prayagraj after the stampede. When that incident was still fresh, many people died in the stampede at Delhi Railway Station. The government is saying that 18 people have died. But, according to my information, 100 to 130 people have died,” he said.
