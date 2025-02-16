ETV Bharat / state

'Give Us CBI-ED For 2 Hours, Amit Shah Will Join Our Party': Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant triggered a political stir in the state by announcing “Operation Tiger,” the political strategy aimed at strengthening the Shiv Sena, during his visit to Davos, Switzerland. He claimed that old colleagues would join Shiv Sena one by one, in an apparent reference to members of Shiv Sena (UBT).

After Samant’s remarks, former MLA of the Rajapur-Lanja assembly constituency of Ratnagiri district, Rajan Salvi, surprisingly switched from Shiv Sena (UBT) to Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, shocking the party chief Udhav Thackeray. This also sparked a strong discussion of “Operation Tiger” against Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra politics.

The party MP Sanjay Raut strongly criticised the ruling Mahayuti alliance over “Operation Tiger.”. “What kind of Operation Tiger is this? Today they have power. That's why they are enjoying power. We were also in power. But we did not misuse power like this,” he said while talking to the media.

“They have power and machinery; that's why they are pressuring others. Give me CBI-ED for just two hours, Amit Shah will also come to Matoshree (iconic residence of Thackerays) and join our party,” he added.

‘Party Leaders Not Unhappy’

There has been a buzz in political circles that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav is “unhappy” as he was not present in the meeting held on Saturday. On this, Raut said that he was called late and there was also a wedding in his family, so he could not come. He added that Jadhav attended the meeting online.

Raut said Jadhav is a senior leader of the party in Konkan, and we are in touch with him always. “The stand he has taken is being discussed within the party. But he is not unhappy,” he said.