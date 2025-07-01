ETV Bharat / state

Sanjay Raut Moves Court To Retrieve Seized Film Scripts From ED

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has approached the special court of the Mumbai Sessions Court, seeking the return of the seized film scripts and related documents, which were seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED had earlier raided the residence of Raut in connection with the alleged mail fraud scam. During the raid, several documents were seized, including scripts of upcoming films written by Raut himself.

Among the seized items were the partially written script of Thackeray 2 and a script based on the life of senior socialist leader George Fernandes. Raut had also prepared a detailed budget for the film on Fernandes, which was also taken into custody by the ED during the operation.

Raut, in his application, stated that the ED confiscated the documents under the assumption that they were part of some financial irregularity, without considering their creative and cinematic context.