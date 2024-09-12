ETV Bharat / state

Shimla Mosque Row: Muslim Welfare Committee Offers To Seal, Demolish "illegal" structure.

Shimla: In a major twist to the "illegal" construction of Sanjauli mosque in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla case, members of the Muslim Welfare Committee asked the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to seal the unauthorised structure and also offered to demolish it themselves.

On Thursday, Imam of Sanjauli mosque and the Muslim Welfare Committee representatives met Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupendra Atri and submitted a two-point demand letter to him. In which, an appeal was made to the to seal Sanjauli mosque. They also said that if the court gives permission, the committee itself is ready to demolish the illegal construction.

Imam of Sanjauli Mosque issued a message through the media saying, "We have come forward to ensure peace and brotherhood as Himachal Pradesh is a peace-loving state. We have taken the initiative and met the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner."

Notably, for the last few days, there has been an uproar from the roads to the Assembly on alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque. From Congress ministers to BJP leaders, all raised questions about this unauthorised construction. Hindu organisations and civil society had also held protests in Sanjauli on Wednesday in this connection.