ETV Bharat / state

Sanjauli Mosque Issue: Jai Ram Thakur Demands AIMIM leader's Arrest

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the AIMIM leader is instigating the sentiments of the people regarding the ongoing Sanjauli mosque dispute and should be immediately arrested.

Sanjauli Mosque Issue: Jai Ram Thakur Demands AIMIM leader's Arrest
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (ETV Bharat)

Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday accused AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai of instigating the sentiments of people on the Sanjauli mosque issue in Shimla and demanded his arrest.

Jamai had kicked up a row after he made a video from the disputed Sanjauli mosque here and said he would file a PIL seeking why other buildings in the vicinity with more than four storeys are not considered illegal.

Talking to media persons here, Thakur, who is the leader of the opposition, said, "When locals are not allowed in the mosque, how can an outsider come and make a video inside the mosque." He also asked who allowed Jamai into the mosque and what the administration was doing.

"The AIMIM leader is instigating the sentiments of the people in regard to the ongoing Sanjauli mosque dispute and should be immediately arrested. The government does not understand the gravity of the issue," Thakur asserted.

The video clip of Jamai from the Sanjauli mosque made rounds on social media in which he is purportedly heard saying that justice is for all and only the court would decide whether the mosque is illegal or legal. Showing adjoining buildings from the mosque with equal number of storeys, Jamai said that "If this mosque is illegal, then several other constructions are also illegal and we will submit a public interest litigation (PIL) in the court and ask why other buildings over four and a half storeys are not illegal."

However, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and president of the Sanjauli mosque committee Mohammad Latif condemned the act on Wednesday. Referring to the video, Singh said "he (Jamai) has come from outside and is trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state by making a video from the disputed mosque and sensationalising the issue."

"It is unfortunate and action should be taken against such acts," he said, adding that the court would decide whether the mosque is authorised or not. Latif condemned the incident and requested all not to disturb the atmosphere here. "We do not need outsiders. We, the government and the Hindu organisations would amicably resolve the issue."

"We have already written to the authorities that we are willing to demolish the unauthorised portion of the mosque ourselves," Latif said, adding some locals and outsiders are trying to do politics on the issue and urged the authorities to take action against those trying to flare up the issue. Hindu groups and locals have been demanding demolition of an unauthorised portion of the mosque in Sanjauli.

Ten people had sustained injuries during protests on September 11, a day after the Muslim community had urged the municipal commissioner to seal the unauthorised portion and also offered to demolish it in accordance with a court order.

Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday accused AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai of instigating the sentiments of people on the Sanjauli mosque issue in Shimla and demanded his arrest.

Jamai had kicked up a row after he made a video from the disputed Sanjauli mosque here and said he would file a PIL seeking why other buildings in the vicinity with more than four storeys are not considered illegal.

Talking to media persons here, Thakur, who is the leader of the opposition, said, "When locals are not allowed in the mosque, how can an outsider come and make a video inside the mosque." He also asked who allowed Jamai into the mosque and what the administration was doing.

"The AIMIM leader is instigating the sentiments of the people in regard to the ongoing Sanjauli mosque dispute and should be immediately arrested. The government does not understand the gravity of the issue," Thakur asserted.

The video clip of Jamai from the Sanjauli mosque made rounds on social media in which he is purportedly heard saying that justice is for all and only the court would decide whether the mosque is illegal or legal. Showing adjoining buildings from the mosque with equal number of storeys, Jamai said that "If this mosque is illegal, then several other constructions are also illegal and we will submit a public interest litigation (PIL) in the court and ask why other buildings over four and a half storeys are not illegal."

However, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and president of the Sanjauli mosque committee Mohammad Latif condemned the act on Wednesday. Referring to the video, Singh said "he (Jamai) has come from outside and is trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state by making a video from the disputed mosque and sensationalising the issue."

"It is unfortunate and action should be taken against such acts," he said, adding that the court would decide whether the mosque is authorised or not. Latif condemned the incident and requested all not to disturb the atmosphere here. "We do not need outsiders. We, the government and the Hindu organisations would amicably resolve the issue."

"We have already written to the authorities that we are willing to demolish the unauthorised portion of the mosque ourselves," Latif said, adding some locals and outsiders are trying to do politics on the issue and urged the authorities to take action against those trying to flare up the issue. Hindu groups and locals have been demanding demolition of an unauthorised portion of the mosque in Sanjauli.

Ten people had sustained injuries during protests on September 11, a day after the Muslim community had urged the municipal commissioner to seal the unauthorised portion and also offered to demolish it in accordance with a court order.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SANJAULI MOSQUE ISSUEEX HIMACHAL CM JAI RAM THAKURHP MOSQUE VIDEO BJP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.