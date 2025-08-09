Sanitiser Replaces Alcohol In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai; Doctors Warn Of Coma, Organ Failure

By R. Sivakumar

Madurai: A disturbing trend of addiction is emerging among some manual labourers in parts of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, as they are consuming hand sanitiser as a cheap substitute for alcohol. This has triggered serious concerns among stakeholders, including traders, doctors and social workers.

Local shopkeepers have raised an alarm, saying the sanitisers are being bought in large numbers by the workers. The problem is prevalent in densely populated areas such as Goripalayam and Sellur.

“I am scared to see these workers coming and buying it. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, there weren't a lot of sanitisers being sold,” said a shopkeeper from Madurai, who alerted the media to the issue.

“Do something about this, sir. Their health is more important than my income,” he pleaded.

Another shopkeeper, Anbu (name changed), who runs a small shop there, said many buyers mix sanitiser with water and drink it. “The reason why the sale of sanitiser has increased in Madurai is that many people use it instead of alcohol. A small bottle costs Rs. 15, and a large bottle costs Rs. 30. During the COVID-19 period, I sold 10 boxes a day. Now, I sell 30,” he explains.

However, some users dismiss the risks, saying the drug is also like brandy. “There is no harm in it. If something happens, let it happen. If you go to the wine shop, you have to pay 80 rupees for 3 ounces and 150 rupees for a quarter, so it is better to drink this,” said one man drinking in a hidden spot.

In contrast, medical experts warned that the practice could be “life-threatening”. Dr Geetanjali, head of psychiatry at Government Rajaji Hospital, said it was very dangerous to drink sanitisers, as they contain various chemicals besides alcohol. “If you exceed the limit, you may go into a coma or have organ failure. This can also lead to seizures,” she said.

She urged the public to use the Tamil Nadu government’s “Kalangarai” rehabilitation programme to help addicts recover.

A senior Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) official called sanitiser use “very, very dangerous” and suggested the government consider cheaper regulated alcohol for workers while monitoring sanitiser sales.

“The government can plan to sell alcohol at a very low price for them. We can monitor the sale of sanitiser and create a procedure for this,” he said.

Selvagomathi, executive director of Zoho Foundation, said the practice is driven by price, as sanitiser contains 60 to 95% alcohol. “Till now, they have been using whitener, coolip, etc. But now hearing that they are using sanitiser is very shocking,” she said.

“It cannot be denied that men and children are becoming victims of such practices. The Tamil Nadu government should expedite measures to prevent this as a matter of urgency,” she added.

When contacted, the Narcotics Control Unit of the Tamil Nadu Police said, “The idea of using sanitiser for alcohol came up only after the COVID-19 pandemic. We have even met a person who suffered from health problems due to drinking it, advised him and corrected him.”

“Currently, we are making efforts to survey the shops selling sanitiser in that particular area and create awareness among them about this. We will continue to monitor the area with police,” said an official.