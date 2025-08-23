Sanitation Worker Electrouted In Chennai As Rain Lashes Parts Of Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Amid moderate to heavy overnight rains in many parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai, a sanitation worker was electrocuted on Saturday when she inadvertently stepped onto a snapped live wire at the 11th cross street in Kannagi Nagar of Chennai, police said.

According to witnesses, the victim, Varalakshmi (30), had waded through stagnant water at Kannagi Nagar during her early morning cleaning work, hardly noticing a severed electric wire. She was thrown out by the shock and was struggling for life when nearby people informed the electricity board, which disconnected the supply and prepared for an ambulance to take her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon examination. The Kannagi Nagar police sent her body to the government hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, official sources said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the victim on behalf of the state electricity board and the Urbaser Sumeet company, where she was employed.

Varalakshmi (30), the deceased. (ETV Bharat)

"The government will also bear the education expenses of her two children, and her husband will be given a job in the private contracting company where Varalakshmi worked. His medical expenses will also be borne by the government," Subramanian said.

Sholinganallur MLA S Aravind Ramesh and Urbaser Sumeet CEO Mohammed Syed were also present on the occasion.

The overnight downpour caused water stagnation in several areas in Chennai, and a huge tree was uprooted near Loyola College in Nungambakkam. Traffic police personnel and Greater Chennai Corporation workers rushed to the spot and cleared the tree branches to restore traffic in the area.

A traffic police official claimed that the subways in the city were cleared of stagnant water and urged the residents to commute with precautions.

The meteorological office has forecast moderate to severe thunderstorms over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamlai, Villupuram and Nagapattinam districts. Saturday's rain is the second day of sharp showers in Chennai, its suburbs and other parts.