Faridabad: Sania Zahra Zaidi sighed a breath of relief as she sat at her home far away from her college campus in Tehran, recounting the horror of the Israel strikes on Iran.

Sania, a resident of Sector-23 in Faridabad in Haryana, is a second-year MBBS student at Tehran University. She was among the thousands who were evacuated from Iran amid conflict by the Indian authorities through Operation Sindhu.

The Scary Nights

The scariest moment, Sania recollects, was when her hostel building shook due to an explosion nearby at 3.30 am on June 12. All the inmates of the hostel, mostly students from different countries, trembled in fear and felt that nothing would be left. They woke up in the morning to see a bomb fall near the hostel.

'Thought It Was My Last Call,' Haryana MBBS Student's Harrowing Tale Of Escape From Iran (ETV Bharat)

Saniya rushed to make a call to her home. "I was afraid it would be the last time I could speak to my loved ones," she said. "After that night, I prayed that I could somehow return home as soon as possible.

The disruptions in the mobile network due to the conflict made it difficult for her to connect with her family frequently. She could make calls of less than a minute or two in duration only to let those back home know that she is doing fine. According to her, an atmosphere of fear and panic was constantly prevailing.

Indian Embassy's Assistance

Sania said the Indian Embassy in Tehran was in contact with them, providing real-time assistance. The Embassy worked continuously for the safe evacuation of the trapped Indian students. She remembers that it was a great relief for them in those moments of distress.

"We were taken out of Tehran to Qom, where we stayed in a hotel. The next day, we were taken to Mashhad," she added. It was when they reached Mashhad that they came to know that their hostel was also attacked. According to her, some students from Kashmir were also injured in the attack.

"It was when we were taken from Mashhad to the airport that we were hopeful for the first time that we would be able to meet our loved ones another time," Saniya said. She thanked the officials at the Indian Embassy in Tehran as well as those back home for their continuous efforts to bring them back home. The Iranian authorities had opened the airspace, which had been closed due to conflict, for the evacuation flights to India.

Saniya's family was at the Delhi airport to receive her on June 22. "I started crying as soon as I saw them. But now I am happy that I have returned home to my family," she said, adding that once things become normal after the ceasefire, she hopes to go back to resume her studies.