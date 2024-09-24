One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Ludhiana (Punjab): Saneed of Kerala travels on his special bicycle from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The civil engineering graduate left Kanyakumari on his one-tyre bicycle for a Kashmir yatra. He aims to set a world record with his special gear and give a message to the youth: “Say no to drugs.”

Saneed's Special Journey

Saneed has removed the front tyre of an ordinary bicycle and decided to make this journey on it and cycled 4000 km for more than 200 days already. He hopes to break the world record soon to become the first person to travel such a long distance on a bicycle with one tyre.

“I started this journey with my two friends, but I am left alone. However, I am determined to complete this trip and make it memorable,” he said.

Two of his colleagues have already withdrawn due to heatstroke.

Passion To Perform Stunts

Saneed started working after completing his studies, but doing stunts is his hobby. He also rides a bike on one tyre, but said the law does not allow him to ride a bike on one tyre for such a long distance, so he rides a bicycle.

He has gone on his bicycle after making all the arrangements for his food and drink and tent. He is carrying a weight of around 30 kg and despite this weight, he is making the journey with ease, be it uphill or downhill.

On the way, he comes to a Gurdwara temple or a mosque, where toilets are available, he stops and spends the night there. If not found, he spends the night pitching his tent at a petrol pump or in an open field.

Saneed travels during the day and sleeps at night, which gives him a lot of energy. He is passionate about completing this journey.

Campaign Against Drugs

Saneed has done many trips before. He has also travelled the entire Kerala by riding a bicycle on one tyre in Kerala. His main purpose now is to educate the youth against drugs worldwide. Especially he has walked with this purpose.

Saneed said that he can register his name in the India Book of Records whenever he wants, but he wants to make the world record first, and he is very close to it.

He said that not only in Punjab, there is a huge drug problem in the whole world today, that needs to be eradicated.

Saneed said that he has set out with this goal, and he will fulfil this goal. However, when asked how he would ride a bike with such a tyre on mountains, etc., he said that he got this strength with the blessings of his parents.

It has also come from many hilly areas in Kerala. Saneed said that Kashmir is a very difficult path, but he hopes that he will complete it.