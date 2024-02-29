Sandeshkhali Violence Accused TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal): Absconding Sheikh Shahjahan, the Trinamool Congress leader accused of sexual violence and land grab by several women in Sandeshkhali village was arrested on Thursday morning, police said. He was arrested from the Minakhan area in North 24 Praganas where he was hiding. The TMC strongman will be produced before the Basirhat court later in the day.

Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests over alleged sexual atrocities and land grabbing by local TMC leaders, with locald demanding the arrest of Sheikh and his accomplices.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. The arrest comes three days after the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice ordered to add Sheikh Shahjahan to the Sandeshkhali case.

On February 26, Calcutta HC Justice asked to issue a notice in the case and said, "There is no reason to not arrest him". Public notice shall be given in this case. There is no stay order in Sandeshkhali cases. "There is no reason to not arrest him," the Court said.

Earlier, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had on February 23 raided nearly half-a-dozen locations in West Bengal including residences of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his close aides in connection with the alleged land grabbing case.