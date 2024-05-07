Sandeshkhali Video an Attempt by TMC to Suppress Truth: BJP's Sukanta

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the video of the 'sting operation' on Sandeshkhali was an attempt by the TMC to suppress the truth. Majumdar also questioned the timing of the video's release, claiming that the TMC will use it to give a clean chit to its suspended leader Shajahan Sheikh.

"This video was brought to the forefront by the TMC only to suppress the truth of Sandeshkhali. Why was the sting operation conducted at the time when the election was underway? But, it'll not be that easy to fool the people of West Bengal. They are politically mature enough to understand why the video was published at this time," he told reporters on Monday.

The TMC on Saturday shared the viral video on social media, in which a man claiming to be BJP mandal president was heard saying that the leader of the opposition "Suvendu Adhikari was behind the whole conspiracy". Majumdar said the video was "fake", and suspected that artificial intelligence (AI) was used in making it.

"Our leader Gangadhar Kayal (BJP mandal president) has denied that it was he who was in the tape. And soon after the video was out, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said his party should have thought twice before suspending Shajahan Sheikh," Majumdar claimed. "Now this video will be used to give a clean chit to Shajahan. It will be used to clear his involvement in the cases of sexual abuse and land grabbing," he added.

Majumdar, the MP of Balurghat, said 600-700 people from Sandeshkhali have filed complaints. "Why should we accept only one person's version discarding the claims of this huge number of people," he asked. He also alleged that whenever there is an incident of rape, TMC leaders start assassinating the character of the victim.

"Why has the CM not gone to Sandeshkhali? I challenge her to go there, and we will show her how the plots were turned into fish farms under Shajahan's leadership. We have also seen the central agencies unearthing arms and ammunition from a house there," he said.

Asked about the allegation of molestation against Governor CV Ananda Bose by an employee of the Raj Bhavan, he said, "The governor's post is a respected post. I would not like to say anything about it."