Sandeshkhali: ED Raids Residents of Associates Linked with TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 44 minutes ago

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on the residents of businessmen linked to absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with an old fraudulent land grab case. The operation took place in six different places including Howrah, Bijoygarh, and Birati.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on the residents of businessmen linked to absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with an old fraudulent land grab case. The operation took place in six different locations including Howrah, Bijoygarh, and Birati.

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at the apartments of businessmen connected to Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in relation to a previous case of fraudulent land grab, a senior officer said.

The Enforcement Directorate sent a notice to the absconding TMC leader via e-mail on Thursday night and started operations early Friday morning at around six places in the city, including Howrah, Bijoygarh, and Birati, the official added.

A search operation is underway at the residence of Parthapratim Sengupta, a veteran businessman who has been associated with the fish business with Shahjahan for a long time. The ED is also searching Arup Som, another businessman's house in Bijoygarh in relation to the case.

According to the Central Investigation Agency, Shahjahan was in contact with these businessmen for import-export business. "These raids are in connection with an old case of fraudulent land grabs against Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates. These people were involved in fish businesses with Shahjahan. We are looking for a few specific documents," the officer said.

Usually, the ED files the ECIR as the case information report. The officer clarified that it is comparable to a First Information Report (FIR) in criminal proceedings.

When a group of ED officers attempted to break into Shahjahan's home in Sandeshkhali, in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, on January 5, they were attacked by a crowd.

The attack resulted in injuries to three officers. Sheikh's family members and the district police had filed a complaint against the ED officers. Since then, Shahjahan has been on the run.

Sandeshkhali has been in the national news after local women accused Shahjahan and his men including two TMC leaders of gang rape and forcible land grabs. Police have till date arrested 18 people, including two TMC leaders and a close aide to Shahjahan. (with PTI inputs).

Read More

  1. "Sukanta Majumdar arrested for violation of Section 144": WB police
  2. West Bengal: NCST Receives 23-Plus Complaints of Atrocities in Sandeshkhali

TAGGED:

ED RaidsShahjahanSandeshkhali ViolenceEnforcement Directorate

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

IIT Madras Doubles Patents Granted in 2023, Sets Record for Intellectual Property Generation

Explained | Solar Rooftop for Households: Target and Challenges

Businessman Duped of Rs 6 crore by Fraudsters on Facebook in Bengaluru; Probe Launched

'Cannot Expect Apple to Trace Stolen iPhone Using Unique Identity Number': SC

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.