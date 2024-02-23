Sandeshkhali: ED Raids Residents of Associates Linked with TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at the apartments of businessmen connected to Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in relation to a previous case of fraudulent land grab, a senior officer said.

The Enforcement Directorate sent a notice to the absconding TMC leader via e-mail on Thursday night and started operations early Friday morning at around six places in the city, including Howrah, Bijoygarh, and Birati, the official added.

A search operation is underway at the residence of Parthapratim Sengupta, a veteran businessman who has been associated with the fish business with Shahjahan for a long time. The ED is also searching Arup Som, another businessman's house in Bijoygarh in relation to the case.

According to the Central Investigation Agency, Shahjahan was in contact with these businessmen for import-export business. "These raids are in connection with an old case of fraudulent land grabs against Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates. These people were involved in fish businesses with Shahjahan. We are looking for a few specific documents," the officer said.

Usually, the ED files the ECIR as the case information report. The officer clarified that it is comparable to a First Information Report (FIR) in criminal proceedings.

When a group of ED officers attempted to break into Shahjahan's home in Sandeshkhali, in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, on January 5, they were attacked by a crowd.

The attack resulted in injuries to three officers. Sheikh's family members and the district police had filed a complaint against the ED officers. Since then, Shahjahan has been on the run.

Sandeshkhali has been in the national news after local women accused Shahjahan and his men including two TMC leaders of gang rape and forcible land grabs. Police have till date arrested 18 people, including two TMC leaders and a close aide to Shahjahan. (with PTI inputs).