Court Dismisses Ex-Congress MP Sandeep Dixit's Petition Against Atishi, Sanjay Singh

Additional Chief Additional Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal refused to take cognizance of Dixit's petition.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has dismissed a criminal defamation petition filed by former Congress MP Sandeep Dixit against former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena and MP Sanjay Singh
Published : Apr 3, 2025, 9:44 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday dismissed a criminal defamation petition filed by former Congress MP Sandeep Dixit against former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena and MP Sanjay Singh.

Additional Chief Additional Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal refused to take cognizance of Dixit's petition. "No case of defamation is made out", the court said. On January 27, Dixit had said if Sanjay and Atishi withdraw the allegations leveled against him, then he can consider not pursuing the criminal defamation case filed against them. On January 16, the court had issued notice to Atishi and Singh on Dixit's petition. Dixit, in his petition had stated that Atishi and Sanjay, during a press conference on December 26 last year had alleged that he had taken crores of rupees from the BJP.

Dixit further stated that Atishi and Sanjay had alleged that he was involved in conspiring with the BJP to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party. The petition stated that the statements were an attempt to tarnish Dixit's image. Dixit, who vehemently denies these claims, termed them as baseless and defamatory and had sought Rs 10 crore in damages for the harm caused to his reputation. Dixit was a candidate on a Congress ticket from New Delhi seat in the Delhi Assembly elections. Aam Aadmi Party convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also a candidate from the seat which was won by BJP leader and Delhi government minister Pravesh Verma.

