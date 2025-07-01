Sand Smuggling Rampant In Ranchi Despite NGT Ban; SSP Orders Crackdown on Illegal Mining

Ranchi: Despite a ban imposed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) on sand excavation till October 15, sand smugglers in Jharkhand's Ranchi are continuing their illegal activities, throwing an open challenge to police and mining department officials.

To evade getting caught, the smugglers are reportedly using vehicles without number plates or with fake registration numbers to transport sand, making it difficult for the authorities to track and take action.

As per reports, sand smugglers are openly plying on roads in Ranchi, posing a serious threat to public safety. The moment they spot police vehicles, they speed away to escape, leading to accidents.

In one such incident on Saturday night, a sand-laden truck rammed into the vehicle of Namkum police station in-charge Manoj Kumar, leaving IIC Kumar, his bodyguard and three other police personnel seriously injured. The police vehicle was completely crushed, to an extent that nobody could believe anyone would survive.

Fake Or Missing Number Plates

Police sources said smugglers are using vehicles cleverly to avoid detection. Some of the trucks used for smuggling have no number plates, while others carry fake registration numbers. The truck that hit the Namkum police vehicle also had no number plate. This is part of a deliberate strategy to mislead the police and avoid identification. In several cases last year, stolen vehicles were found being used for sand smuggling in Ranchi, police said.

Recently, Ranchi SSP had ordered a thorough investigation into all trucks carrying sand or minerals to check whether they have valid number plates. Police have been taking action whenever they receive information, but it has been reported that when checkpoints are set up, these trucks often turn around and flee before being stopped. And without number plates, it becomes impossible for the police to track them later or take action, said sources.

Smuggling Hotspots In Ranchi

The illegal sand transportation has increased in several areas around Ranchi, including Silli, Rahe, Angada, Sonahatu, Bundu, Tamar, Khalari, Badhmu and Nagdi. According to the villagers, from 10 PM to 7 AM, hundreds of trucks, tractors, and heavy vehicles speed through these areas transporting sand despite the NGT ban.

Issue Raised In Assembly

Notably, the issue of illegal sand smuggling was also raised during the last assembly session. After uproar, the state government ordered strict action against the lifting and transport of sand. Even after the NGT's blanket ban from June 10 to October 15, smuggling from sand ghats has continued unabated.

Mining Dept Missing, Police Alone On Ground

While the mining department is primarily responsible for stopping sand smuggling, allegedly, its teams are rarely present at night when smuggling activities are at its peak. As a result, the police personnel are left to handle the situation alone, which has led to dangerous outcomes, like the recent accident involving the Namkum police station in-charge.

Special Task Force Deployed

Taking serious note of the situation, Ranchi DIG-cum-SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha has formed a special team to crack down on sand smuggling. The anti-smuggling operations have intensified especially after the recent attack on the police.

"Not just sand, the special team has been tasked with checking all vehicles carryigng goods. Strict instructions have been given to monitor trucks without number plates or with fake ones. In the Namkum case, the driver and owner of the truck have been identified, and further action is underway," said SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha.

