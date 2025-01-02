Sanatana Dharma: Satheesan Accuses CM Vijayan Of Attempting To Favour Sangh Parivar

Sivagiri: Congress leader V D Satheesan on Wednesday criticised the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statement on Sanatana Dharma, alleging that it was an attempt to make Sanatana Dharma exclusive to the Sangh Parivar.

"Sanatana Dharma is a cultural heritage. It encompasses Advaita, Tat Tvam Asi, the Vedas, the Upanishads, and their essence. Claiming that all of this belongs to the Sangh Parivar is misleading," Satheesan told reporters after addressing a programme organised as part of the Sivagiri pilgrimage here.

Addressing the Sivagiri pilgrimage conference on Tuesday, Vijayan had cautioned against "organised efforts" to portray sage and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, who advocated "one caste, one religion, and one God for people," as a proponent of Sanatana Dharma.

He stated that Sanatana Dharma is nothing but varnashrama dharma (a caste-based social order), which Guru had challenged and overcome. Reacting to Vijayan's statement, Satheesan said it was akin to saying that everyone who goes to a temple, applies sandalwood paste, or wears saffron is part of the RSS.

"Handing over Sanatana Dharma and its legacy to the Sangh Parivar is incorrect. What the Chief Minister said is wrong," the Leader of the Opposition said. He noted that, like in all religions, priesthood, monarchies, and ruling systems in Hinduism had also been misused.

"We do not support the varna-ashrama or chaturvarnya system. Even Sree Narayana Guru has explained the essence of Sanatana Dharma in detail. It is not right to dismiss Sanatana Dharma entirely or claim that it exclusively belongs to the Sangh Parivar," Satheesan said. He argued that Sanatana Dharma has no communal outlook and that it has been misinterpreted and misrepresented by the Chief Minister.

"His portrayal is inaccurate. In the past, people used to talk about 'saffronisation,' which was also misunderstood and misused. Driving all Hindus into the RSS fold through such narratives is not the right approach. This is not what should be done," he said.

Meanwhile, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, while addressing another function at the Sivagiri pilgrimage, echoed the words of Vijayan and alleged that there had been an attempt not only to hijack Guru's ideals but also Guru himself.

"Isn't there an effort to confine the universal visionary Sree Narayana Guru--who proclaimed 'One Caste, One Religion, One God'--within the frameworks of chaturvarnya and varna-ashrama under the guise of Sanatana Dharma? Let us firmly declare that Gurudevan cannot be surrendered to anyone in such a manner," he said.

The Chief Minister's remarks had drawn sharp reactions from the BJP, which alleged that Vijayan had insulted Sanatana Dharma in the holy land of Sivagiri. The BJP also claimed that the Chief Minister had insulted the followers of Sree Narayana Guru through his remarks.

"The crux of Vijayan's speech at the Sivagiri conference was that Sanatana Dharma should be hated. His remarks were a continuation of Udayanidhi Stalin's statement that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated," senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan said.