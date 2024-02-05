Loading...

Sanatan Dharma Is Greatest of All Religions: Bageshwar Dham Seer Dhirendra Shastri

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

Sanatan Dharma Is Greatest of All Religions: Bageshwar Dham Seer Dhirendra Shastri

Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri, who reached Panipat last evening, asked Hindus not to create divisions on the basis of caste. He said that anyone who is born in India should consider himself to be lucky.

Panipat: Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri said that Sanatan Dharma is the greatest of all religions and anyone who lives in India should recite 'Siya Ram'.

Addressing a gathering during 'Shri Ram Katha' organised at Circus Ground in Haryana's Panipat Sector- 25, Shastri said that people raising questions on Sanatan Dharma will have to be given a befitting reply. "One is lucky to be born in India. Santan Dharma is the biggest of all religions. If anyone raises questions on Sanatan Dharma then he will have to be answered in the language he understands the most. If you want to live in India then you should recite 'Siya Ram'," Shastri said.

He asked Hindus to remain united instead of getting divided in the lines of castes. "The time is not for running away but for waking up. If there is no religion then what will you do with caste?" he asked.

Shastri, who reached Panipat last evening said that Ram Lalla has come to Ayodhya and puja has started at Gyanvapi complex. "Now, 'Treta Yuga' has arrived. There is no need to go to any other religion or religious leader. In Kalyug, Hanuman has been the most powerful, one who is capable of solving all problems," he said.

The seer invited residents of Panipat to visit Bageshwar saying it is their paternal home. "Panipat residents should take care of themselves. Laugh and make others laugh. Bageshwar Dham is your paternal house so visit it frequently. There is a mass marriage of 108 daughters at Bageshwar Dham from March 1 to 8. Each daughter is being given a bike. Bageshwar Dham is not a place where offerings made before deities are used for getting daughters married instead of constructing temples," he said.

