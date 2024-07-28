Sanam Khan Sent To 14 Days Of Judicial Custody For Allegedly Using Forged Documents To Get Passport

Mumbai: Sanam Khan alias Nagma Noor Maqsood (23) has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Thane Court on Saturday, July 27. She was arrested by the Vartak Nagar Police of Thane on Thursday, July 25. Thane police told the media that the court, in its verdict, sent her to two days of police custody after she was presented before the court.

Thane Police filed a case against the woman on Wednesday, July 24, for allegedly using fake documents to secure a passport to travel to Pakistan. This case is similar to that of Seema Haider, a Karachi resident, who sneaked into India illegally with her four children to live with Sachin, a grocery store worker in Rabupura. The two claimed to have met while playing PUBG and fallen in love. They said they had tied the knot in Kathmandu during a meeting.

Khan allegedly used the passport to travel to Pakistan and married a man named Babar Bashir Ahmed. After the wedding, she returned to India on July 17 through the Atari border and halted in Delhi for a couple of days. She visited the Pakistan High Commission to inform the authorities stating her mother's illness to be the reason for her return to India.

After she arrived at her house in Lokmanya Nagar, Thane on July 22, the Vartak Nagar police summoned her to the police station and conducted a thorough interrogation and finally arrested her on Thursday, July 25 under the Indian Passports Act and sections 465, 468, 471, 419, and 420 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In her statement, Khan confessed to changing her name and also revealed how she got in touch with her husband during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I got my name changed in 2015. During the COVID time, in 2021, I got in contact with Bashir Ahmed, who is now my husband, through social media.

We then decided to get married, and our families got in touch with each other through video and voice calls. I got my passport made in 2023. After applying for a visa and clearing all legal documents, I got the visa. I've said that if an inquiry has to be done, it is fine.

But I can't go to the police station every time I come to India. I had made it clear that I had gone through the legal method," said Sanam Khan. However, her Pakistan-based husband Ahmed refuted the charges of spying against her, claiming that she had changed her name legally.

Police sources said that she had got her hands on the Gazette, that she had shown to the police during the investigation. Sources said that she paid a shopkeeper Rs 20,000 to acquire the forged IDs.