Samsung Slaps Show Cause Notice To Protesting Workers As Strike Enters 16th Day

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu): The Samsung India workers' protest in Kanchipuram factory over a series of demands, including a wage hike, eight-hour duty and recognition of their trade union entered the 16th day today despite warnings being issued to them of disabling their identity cards and withholding their Diwali bonus.

The protest is being held by the workers of a factory of Samsung near Sunguvarchatram in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district. More than 5,000 people are employed here of which 1,500 people are permanent staff.

Samsung asks for clarification:

The workers have been on strike since September 9. The Samsung management has issued a show cause notice to the protesting workers asking them to withdraw the "illegal" strike. The notice has stated that if they do not join work within four days, then they will have to furnish an explanation for holding the "illegal" strike in seven days.

Also, it has issued two notices saying that if any worker, who comes to work, is stopped and taken to the protest then legal action will be taken against the protesters. If the workers do not return to work, their identity cards will be disabled, Diwali gifts will not be given to them and their bonus will be deducted, the notice mentioned.

'No Work, No Pay':

The notice further stated that workers will not receive any payment for the days of the "illegal" strike as per the "no work, no pay" policy. Some employees are said to have returned to work after receiving this notice but no information has been released on the number of workers who withdrew their strike and returned to work.

Samsung has said, “Although the protest has not had any major consequences, the company has a duty to meet the needs of customers during the festive season. At the same time, the company will also give importance to the needs of the employees."