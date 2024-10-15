ETV Bharat / state

Samsung India Workers Call off Strike, Return To Work

Chennai: The workers of Samsung India's plant near Chennai have called off their month-long strike after their issues were reportedly resolved and the management announced many welfare initiatives for them.

The development came after conciliation talks today. Prior to this, a series of meetings between the workers and various departments have been held.

The labour department said chief minister MK Stalin has instructed to resolve the issue amicably at the earliest. In accordance with the instructions of the CM, ministers of PWD, Highways and Minor Ports, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Labour Welfare and Skill Development and Industries along with officials from various departments conducted meetings with concerned parties at various stages. As a consequence Samsung India management announced several welfare measures in the interest of the workers.

Conciliation talks were held before the officials of the labour department, representatives from both the management and the striking workers on Tuesday. It has been decided that all the striking workers will immediately to call off the strike and return to work. Following which, the management will not victimise the workers for having participated at the strike, it was decided.