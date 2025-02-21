ETV Bharat / state

Samsung Employees' Protest Reaches Day 17 Over Suspension Of Workers

The three Samsung India factory workers, Gunasekaran, Sivanesan, and Mohanraj, were suspended in the name of disciplinary action.

Samsung Employees' Protest Reaches Day 17 Over Suspension Of Workers
Samsung Employees' Protest Reaches Day 17 Over Suspension Of Workers (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 5:38 PM IST

Chennai: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) workers staged a sit-in protest for the 17th day inside the Samsung factory premises in Chennai against the suspension of three workers, sources said.

The three workers, Gunasekaran, Sivanesan, and Mohanraj, protested at the Samsung India factory last month and were suspended in the name of disciplinary action, they added.

The Labour Department held a tripartite meeting in Chennai's Teynampet locality two days ago. Even then, Samsung India management had categorically stated that it would take disciplinary action against some more workers. The Samsung India factory has been operating in the Sunguvarchatram area of the the ​​Kancheepuram district and manufactures ACs, washing machines, TVs and other home electronics. Over 1500 workers are currently working in this factory.

Last year, some workers went on strike, pressing for various demands, including union recognition and wage hikes. The Tamil Nadu government's labour welfare department held several rounds of talks between the workers and the company management guaranteed to form a union. Dissatisfied with this response from Samsung management, the protesting workers reportedly went to the production site through contract workers and stopped production.

In the meantime, Samsung India has suspended at least 13 employees as disciplinary action for stopping production through contract workers. Following this, the workers intensified their protest inside the factory premises, and police were deployed there.

Read More

  1. Tamil Nadu: Samsung India Accepts Most Worker Demands Amid Ongoing Strike
  2. Samsung Employees' Stir In Tamil Nadu: History And Timeline Of Strikes In India

Chennai: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) workers staged a sit-in protest for the 17th day inside the Samsung factory premises in Chennai against the suspension of three workers, sources said.

The three workers, Gunasekaran, Sivanesan, and Mohanraj, protested at the Samsung India factory last month and were suspended in the name of disciplinary action, they added.

The Labour Department held a tripartite meeting in Chennai's Teynampet locality two days ago. Even then, Samsung India management had categorically stated that it would take disciplinary action against some more workers. The Samsung India factory has been operating in the Sunguvarchatram area of the the ​​Kancheepuram district and manufactures ACs, washing machines, TVs and other home electronics. Over 1500 workers are currently working in this factory.

Last year, some workers went on strike, pressing for various demands, including union recognition and wage hikes. The Tamil Nadu government's labour welfare department held several rounds of talks between the workers and the company management guaranteed to form a union. Dissatisfied with this response from Samsung management, the protesting workers reportedly went to the production site through contract workers and stopped production.

In the meantime, Samsung India has suspended at least 13 employees as disciplinary action for stopping production through contract workers. Following this, the workers intensified their protest inside the factory premises, and police were deployed there.

Read More

  1. Tamil Nadu: Samsung India Accepts Most Worker Demands Amid Ongoing Strike
  2. Samsung Employees' Stir In Tamil Nadu: History And Timeline Of Strikes In India

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CENTRE OF INDIAN TRADE UNIONSCITUSAMSUNG INDIA FACTORYSAMSUNG EMPLOYEES PROTEST CONTINUES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.