Samsung Employees' Protest Reaches Day 17 Over Suspension Of Workers

Chennai: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) workers staged a sit-in protest for the 17th day inside the Samsung factory premises in Chennai against the suspension of three workers, sources said.

The three workers, Gunasekaran, Sivanesan, and Mohanraj, protested at the Samsung India factory last month and were suspended in the name of disciplinary action, they added.

The Labour Department held a tripartite meeting in Chennai's Teynampet locality two days ago. Even then, Samsung India management had categorically stated that it would take disciplinary action against some more workers. The Samsung India factory has been operating in the Sunguvarchatram area of the the ​​Kancheepuram district and manufactures ACs, washing machines, TVs and other home electronics. Over 1500 workers are currently working in this factory.

Last year, some workers went on strike, pressing for various demands, including union recognition and wage hikes. The Tamil Nadu government's labour welfare department held several rounds of talks between the workers and the company management guaranteed to form a union. Dissatisfied with this response from Samsung management, the protesting workers reportedly went to the production site through contract workers and stopped production.

In the meantime, Samsung India has suspended at least 13 employees as disciplinary action for stopping production through contract workers. Following this, the workers intensified their protest inside the factory premises, and police were deployed there.