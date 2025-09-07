Birth Rate In Rajasthan Dips To 22.9% In 2023, Says SRS Statistical Report
The mortality rate in Rajasthan has been below the national average especially in urban areas.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
Jaipur: The birth rate in Rajasthan has dipped to 22.9 per cent in 2023. This was revealed in the Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report-2023 released by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.
The report reveals data on birth rate, death rate and infant mortality rate of the country and states. It is a major basis for understanding the country's population structure, fertility and mortality rates. According to the report, 8,839 sample units were surveyed in India in 2023, covering a population of 88.10 lakh.
Out of this, 63.23 lakh samples was taken from rural areas and 24.87 lakh from urban. A total of 350 sample units were included in Rajasthan, covering a population of 3.62 lakh. As many as 2.97 lakh people from rural areas and 65,000 people from urban areas participated in the survey. According to the report, the national survey was around 25 times larger than that of Rajasthan.
The report stated that India's total birth rate in 2022 was 19.1 per thousand population, which was 20.8 in rural areas and 15.5 in urban areas. At the same time, the birth rate in Rajasthan was 23.8 per cent, with 24.9 per cent in rural and 20.8 per cent in urban areas.
According to the data, India's birth rate dropped to 18.4 per cent in 2023, with 20.3 per cent in rural areas and 14.9 per cent in urban areas. Rajasthan's birth rate also fell to 22.9 percent with 23.9 per cent in rural and 20.1 per cent in urban areas. According to the report, Bihar leads the country with a birth rate of 25.8 per cent. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh (23.6) and then Rajasthan (22.9).
According to the report, the overall mortality rate in India in 2022 was 6.8 per cent per thousand population, which was 7.2 in rural areas and 6.0 in urban.
In 2023, it declined and the total mortality rate stooed 6.4, 6.8 in rural areas and 5.7 in urban areas. In Rajasthan, the death rate in 2022 was 6.2 per cent (rural 6.3, urban 5.9). In 2023, it will decrease to 5.9, with 6.0 in rural and 5.6 urban areas. In 2023, Chhattisgarh recorded the highest mortality rate (8.3), while Chandigarh had the lowest (4.0).
The report shows that the death rate in the country has been continuously decreasing from 1971 till 2023. The decline has been more rapid in rural areas. The mortality rate in Rajasthan has been below the national average especially in urban areas.
In Rajasthan, the infant mortality rate in 2022 is 30 per cent (rural 31 and urban 24). In 2023 there was a slight decrease and the overall rate was 29 per cent (rural 31 per cent and urban 23 per cent). Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest infant mortality rates in 2023, while Manipur had the lowest. The data shows that India's infant mortality rate was 42.3 per cent in 2011-13, which declined to 26.3 per cent in 2021-23.
The infant mortality rate in Rajasthan is higher than the national average and the rate in rural areas is significantly higher than in urban areas.
The SRS Report 2023 states that the birth rate in Rajasthan is above the national level and the state ranks third. In terms of mortality, Rajasthan is in a better position as it has recorded fewer deaths than the national average, but the infant mortality rate is still a matter of concern as it is higher than the national average and needs improvement, especially in rural areas.
