Birth Rate In Rajasthan Dips To 22.9% In 2023, Says SRS Statistical Report

Jaipur: The birth rate in Rajasthan has dipped to 22.9 per cent in 2023. This was revealed in the Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report-2023 released by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

The report reveals data on birth rate, death rate and infant mortality rate of the country and states. It is a major basis for understanding the country's population structure, fertility and mortality rates. According to the report, 8,839 sample units were surveyed in India in 2023, covering a population of 88.10 lakh.

Out of this, 63.23 lakh samples was taken from rural areas and 24.87 lakh from urban. A total of 350 sample units were included in Rajasthan, covering a population of 3.62 lakh. As many as 2.97 lakh people from rural areas and 65,000 people from urban areas participated in the survey. According to the report, the national survey was around 25 times larger than that of Rajasthan.

The report stated that India's total birth rate in 2022 was 19.1 per thousand population, which was 20.8 in rural areas and 15.5 in urban areas. At the same time, the birth rate in Rajasthan was 23.8 per cent, with 24.9 per cent in rural and 20.8 per cent in urban areas.

According to the data, India's birth rate dropped to 18.4 per cent in 2023, with 20.3 per cent in rural areas and 14.9 per cent in urban areas. Rajasthan's birth rate also fell to 22.9 percent with 23.9 per cent in rural and 20.1 per cent in urban areas. According to the report, Bihar leads the country with a birth rate of 25.8 per cent. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh (23.6) and then Rajasthan (22.9).

According to the report, the overall mortality rate in India in 2022 was 6.8 per cent per thousand population, which was 7.2 in rural areas and 6.0 in urban.