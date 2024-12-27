Pregnant Woman Leaves Home To Live With 'Female Partner', Gujarat HC Dismisses Husband's Custody Plea

Ahmedabad: A seven-month pregnant woman reportedly left her husband to live with her female partner in Ahmedabad. The matter came to the fore after the man approached the Gujarat High Court with a habeas corpus petition seeking custody of his wife, who had allegedly gone missing.

The petitioner from Chandkheda alleged that his wife left him to live with a female friend in a same-sex relationship and asked the court to help him get her back. The man in the petition claimed that their marriage was free from any conflict until his wife suddenly disappeared.

The High Court bench, comprising Justice AY Kogje and Justice Sameer J Dave, issued notices to multiple parties, including the state government, city police commissioner, Chandkheda IIC and the missing woman’s friend. When the city police produced the woman in court for proceedings, she refused to go back to her husband and said she voluntarily chose to live with her female partner. Subsequently, the High Court dismissed the husband's petition in which he had sought custody.

Wife Makes Serious Allegations

The pregnant woman alleged in the court that she was being subjected to mental and physical harassment. She also clarified that she wished to live with her female partner and denied being held in illegal confinement.

The court disposed of the petition, and ruled that she was an adult who could decide where and with whom she wanted to live. With no evidence of illegal confinement, the HC eventually upheld the woman's rights and dismissed the husband’s plea for custody.

As per reports, the petitioner had married the woman in October 2022, and their relationship was stable until she went missing. A missing complaint was also filed at the Chandkheda police station, but later it was found that his wife was staying with her cousin. The husband moved ​​​​Gujarat High Court and filed Habeas Corpus petition alleging that his wife and her cousin are in a same-sex relationship. However, the wife’s statements in court painted a different picture, as she accused her husband of harassment and explained that her decision to leave was out of free will.