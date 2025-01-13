ETV Bharat / state

Lesbian Couple From Bihar Flee Home, 'Marry' At Delhi Temple

The couple travelled to Uttam Nagar in Delhi, where they got 'married' at a temple.

Two women in Bihar's Begusarai marry in Delhi despite family opposition. They seek police help, fearing threats.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 10:43 AM IST

Begusarai: A case involving same-sex marriage has emerged in Bihar's Begusarai, where two women, Sonakshi and Meenakshi (names changed), turned to the police for help after facing opposition from their families.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for the past nine months, travelled to Delhi on January 10 to 'marry' each other in a temple. Both women, fearing for their lives due to threats from their relatives, threatened to end their lives if they were not allowed to live together.

Meenakshi, a BA Part I student used to tutor Sonakshi. Their bond developed into a romantic relationship despite strong opposition from their families. Meenakshi's family, in particular, strongly disapproved of their relationship. Faced with increasing pressure and threats, the couple decided to flee from their homes.

They travelled to Uttam Nagar in Delhi, where they got 'married' in a temple. However, when Meenakshi's family learned of this, they filed a kidnapping case against Sonakshi at the Cheriabariyarpur police station.

The couple on Saturday arrived at the police station and shared their story. Meenakshi said, "We love each other and cannot live without each other. I consider Sonakshi my husband."

After recording their statements, the police sent the women to an observation home, as both are adults. Subodh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Cheriabariyarpur, said, "Both are adults, and we are continuing the investigation. After the court's proceedings, further action will be taken based on the court's decision."

This case has brought attention to the legal status of same-sex marriages in India. While the Supreme Court decriminalised same-sex relationships in 2018 by striking down parts of Section 377, same-sex marriages remain illegal in the country. There is no legal recognition for such unions, and the matter has yet to be addressed by Parliament.

The then Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice Kaul had said that civil unions must get rights, which would give legal recognition to homosexual couples. Civil union, which is called civil partnership is a legally recognised system similar to marriage which has been established in several countries.

Begusarai: A case involving same-sex marriage has emerged in Bihar's Begusarai, where two women, Sonakshi and Meenakshi (names changed), turned to the police for help after facing opposition from their families.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for the past nine months, travelled to Delhi on January 10 to 'marry' each other in a temple. Both women, fearing for their lives due to threats from their relatives, threatened to end their lives if they were not allowed to live together.

Meenakshi, a BA Part I student used to tutor Sonakshi. Their bond developed into a romantic relationship despite strong opposition from their families. Meenakshi's family, in particular, strongly disapproved of their relationship. Faced with increasing pressure and threats, the couple decided to flee from their homes.

They travelled to Uttam Nagar in Delhi, where they got 'married' in a temple. However, when Meenakshi's family learned of this, they filed a kidnapping case against Sonakshi at the Cheriabariyarpur police station.

The couple on Saturday arrived at the police station and shared their story. Meenakshi said, "We love each other and cannot live without each other. I consider Sonakshi my husband."

After recording their statements, the police sent the women to an observation home, as both are adults. Subodh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Cheriabariyarpur, said, "Both are adults, and we are continuing the investigation. After the court's proceedings, further action will be taken based on the court's decision."

This case has brought attention to the legal status of same-sex marriages in India. While the Supreme Court decriminalised same-sex relationships in 2018 by striking down parts of Section 377, same-sex marriages remain illegal in the country. There is no legal recognition for such unions, and the matter has yet to be addressed by Parliament.

The then Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice Kaul had said that civil unions must get rights, which would give legal recognition to homosexual couples. Civil union, which is called civil partnership is a legally recognised system similar to marriage which has been established in several countries.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LESBIAN MARRIAGE IN BEGUSARAISAME SEX MARRIAGE IN INDIACIVIL UNION LAWS IN INDIASAME SEX MARRIAGE LAWSSAME SEX MARRIAGE IN BIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.