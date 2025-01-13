Lesbian Couple From Bihar Flee Home, 'Marry' At Delhi Temple

Begusarai: A case involving same-sex marriage has emerged in Bihar's Begusarai, where two women, Sonakshi and Meenakshi (names changed), turned to the police for help after facing opposition from their families.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for the past nine months, travelled to Delhi on January 10 to 'marry' each other in a temple. Both women, fearing for their lives due to threats from their relatives, threatened to end their lives if they were not allowed to live together.

Meenakshi, a BA Part I student used to tutor Sonakshi. Their bond developed into a romantic relationship despite strong opposition from their families. Meenakshi's family, in particular, strongly disapproved of their relationship. Faced with increasing pressure and threats, the couple decided to flee from their homes.

They travelled to Uttam Nagar in Delhi, where they got 'married' in a temple. However, when Meenakshi's family learned of this, they filed a kidnapping case against Sonakshi at the Cheriabariyarpur police station.

The couple on Saturday arrived at the police station and shared their story. Meenakshi said, "We love each other and cannot live without each other. I consider Sonakshi my husband."

After recording their statements, the police sent the women to an observation home, as both are adults. Subodh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Cheriabariyarpur, said, "Both are adults, and we are continuing the investigation. After the court's proceedings, further action will be taken based on the court's decision."

This case has brought attention to the legal status of same-sex marriages in India. While the Supreme Court decriminalised same-sex relationships in 2018 by striking down parts of Section 377, same-sex marriages remain illegal in the country. There is no legal recognition for such unions, and the matter has yet to be addressed by Parliament.

The then Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice Kaul had said that civil unions must get rights, which would give legal recognition to homosexual couples. Civil union, which is called civil partnership is a legally recognised system similar to marriage which has been established in several countries.