‘Same DNA’: Yogi Adityanath Links Sambhal And Bangladesh Violence To ‘Mughal’ Mindset

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath triggered a controversy on Thursday after drawing parallels between recent violence in Sambhal and Bangladesh to the demolition of the Ayodhya temple 500 years back. He said the three incidents have “the same DNA".

Speaking at the inauguration of the 43rd Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya, Adityanath said, “Remember what Babur’s man did in Ayodhya 500 years ago? The same thing happened in Sambhal, and the same is happening in Bangladesh.”

“The people who created divisions in our unity, their descendants are still here, and they continue to disrupt the society in the name of caste. Look at what the enemies in the neighbouring country are doing. Five hundred years ago, a commander of Babur did something in Ayodhya. The DNA of all three actions (Ayodhya, Sambhal, and Bangladesh) is the same," he said.

“Do not remain under any delusion. Some forces are present here, and they are fully prepared to cut you and make you bleed," he added.

“If someone believes that this is happening only in Bangladesh, then the same elements are here too waiting to hand you over. They have made full arrangements to break the social unity," he said.

“Some of the people talking about this are such who have property abroad. If a crisis happens here, they will run away and leave others here to die," the UP CM said.

Invoked Lord Ram’s legacy of societal unity, Adityanath said, “Lord Sri Ram united the society. Had we given importance to this unifying work, had we not allowed the enemies of the society to succeed in their strategy, this country would never have been enslaved. Our pilgrimages would not have been impure,"

In Sambhal, violence took place after a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a 500-year-old mosque. The petitioners claimed the Shahi Jama Masjid was built after the demolition of a Hindu temple during the Mughal period.

On the other hand, Bangladesh witnessed alleged violence against Hindus rise since Sheikh Hasina's fall.