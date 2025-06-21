ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal: Raza-e-Mustafa Mosque Committee Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structure

Apart from the mosque, 33 more houses were built on encroached lands and they have been issued notices, officials said.

Raza-e-Mustafa Mosque Committee Begins Demolition
Raza-e-Mustafa Mosque Committee Begins Demolition (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST

Sambhal: The committee of the Raza-e-Mustafa Mosque, which was built on encroached municipal land in Chandausi, has initiated steps to demolish the illegal structure with a bulldozer.

The district administration has clearly said that if a public place has been encroached, then people should remove the encroachment themselves, otherwise the administration will take action to remove it. Raza-e-Mustafa Mosque is located in the Laxman Ganj Waris Nagar area of ​​Chandausi in the ​​Sambhal district.

The municipal administration claims that apart from this mosque, there are 33 more houses here, which have been built on encroached lands. All of them were given notices by the administration. After this, on June 18, people associated with the Raza-e-Mustafa Mosque Committee started demolishing the mosque themselves by hiring about a dozen labourers. On Saturday, the mosque committee started the process of demolishing the illegal building.

Illegal encroachments will not be tolerated: Sambhal DM Dr Rajendra Pensia said that continuous action is being taken against illegal encroachments in Sambhal district. People should remove illegal encroachments on public places themselves. Otherwise, the administration will have to remove the illegal encroachments by itself. At the same time, on the bulldozer action on Raza-e-Mustafa Mosque, he said that the notice period given to the mosque committee expired yesterday.

Therefore, they have been given one more day so that they can demolish it themselves. If the mosque is not demolished by them within the stipulated time limit, then the team of Nagar Palika and Revenue Department will take action to remove the illegal encroachment, the DM said.

