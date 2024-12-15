ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal Violence: Yogi Govt's Bulldozer Action Intensifies; Illegal Constructions Demolished in SP MLA's Area

Several encroachments in SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood's area are demolished as part of the Uttar Pradesh government's bulldozer action.

Bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.
Bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 47 minutes ago

Updated : 36 minutes ago

Sambhal: The Uttar Pradesh government is continuing its drive against encroachments and power theft in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The drive is stepped up after the violence that took place during the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on 24 November.

Recently, bulldozer action was taken in the area of ​​Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq. Now it has turned towards the area of ​​Sadar SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood. On Sunday also, the constructions that came under the purview of encroachment were demolished.

After the violence in Sambhal, the police started taking strict action. On one hand, the police is taking action against those involved in the violence, while on the other hand, bulldozer action is also being taken. This action is also being taken in areas including Hindupura Kheda, Deepa Sarai, Khaggu Sarai, the area of ​​SP MP Ziaur Rahman Bark.

On Sunday morning, the municipal team along with a huge police force reached the areas of the SP MP and MLA with bulldozers. These machines are roaring in the areas of both the representatives. On the other hand, seeing the bulldozer action, some people were seen voluntarily removing the encroachment in front of their houses. This action of the bulldozer has created panic among the encroachers.

Gas cylinders recovered from Bark area

Amidst bulldozer action in Sambhal, the administration recovered 25 domestic gas cylinders from a house in the area of ​​SP MP. The house owner could not show any papers related to the gas cylinder. It is being investigated. On Sunday morning, the police started a campaign against bulldozer in Mohalla Hindu Pura Kheda of Nakhasa police station area.

The officials got information about the stock of gas cylinders in a house. After which ARO Yogesh Kumar Shukla of the supply department reached the spot with his staff. There, he found 25 domestic gas cylinders kept in the house. ARO Yogesh Kumar Shukla said that when the papers were asked for, the house owner could not show them. If the papers are shown, we will let him go, otherwise an FIR will be lodged. In this, 2 cylinders are filled and 23 are empty.

