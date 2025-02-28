Sambhal Violence: Probe Committee Arrives For Fourth Investigation Visit

Sambhal: A three-member judicial inquiry committee, set up by the Uttar Pradesh government, arrived here on Friday to continue its probe into the November 24 violence during the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, officials said.

This marks the fourth visit of the inquiry panel to the district. The committee will record statements from the District Magistrate (DM), Superintendent of Police (SP), and other officials as part of the investigation.

The survey of Shahi Jama Masjid sparked widespread violence, leading to four deaths and injuries to 29 police personnel, including SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi and Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary. Several vehicles were set ablaze, and the incident was marked by stone pelting, gunfire, arson, and vandalism.

In response, the Yogi Adityanath-led government formed a three-member probe commission, which was chaired by retired High Court Judge Devendra Arora and included retired IPS officer A.K. Jain and retired bureaucrat Amit Mohan Prasad.

The committee conducted its initial inspection of Jama Masjid and the surrounding violence-affected areas in Sambhal on December 1, 2024, in collaboration with senior officials. During their second visit on January 21, they conducted a survey of the grand mosque’s vicinity and the areas where, according to police, Pakistani cartridges were recovered by the police.

The team also recorded 51 witness statements at the PWD guest house, spending over 7.5 hours in the district. On the third visit by the panel on January 30, the committee documented statements from multiple officials. Now, for the fourth time, the panel has returned to Sambhal’s PWD guest house, where it will again record statements from DM, SP, and other key witnesses, officials added.