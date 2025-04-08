Sambhal Violence: SP MP Zia Barq Appears Before SIT To Record Statement

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was questioned on Tuesday in connection with the violence that erupted in Sambhal last year during a court-ordered survey of a mosque.

Accompanied by over 10 lawyers, the Sambhal MP reached Nakhasa police station at about 11:30 am to get his statement recorded before the SIT, which is probing the case. Prior to visiting police station, he said despite not being in good health and doctors advising him to rest, he is ready to cooperate with the police to avoid a "media trial".

"I have come today to ensure that no police official or media personnel feels that I am avoiding the investigation," he told reporters at his residence in Deepa Sarai. "The case filed against me is baseless, and I am here to clear my name," he added.

On November 24 last year, violence erupted in Sambhal’s Kot Garvi locality during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The incident led to the death of four people due to gunfire, while several others sustained injuries.