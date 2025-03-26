ETV Bharat / state

SP MP Barq Summoned In Sambhal Violence Case, Notice Served At Delhi Residence

SP MP Ziaur Rehman Barq said that he has been asked to join the probe on April 8 and he will cooperate in the investigation.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rehman Barq was served a notice by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Sambhal violence case on Tuesday at his Delhi residence, hours after it did not find anyone at his house in Sambhal, officials said.

Barq was asked to join the probe on April 8 by the SIT. "I have received the notice. Since I am an MP and a citizen of this country, I will cooperate (in the investigation). I have been called on April 8, and I will go," PTI quoted him as saying.

He, however, dismissed the allegations levelled against him as "baseless". "I have full faith in the law, Constitution and judiciary," he added. After the SIT did not find anyone at Barq's Sambhal residence earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi told that the team would visit Delhi to serve the notice asking Barq to join the probe.

The development comes two days after Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid Management Committee, was arrested in connection with the November 24, 2024, violence during a protest against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

Four people were killed, and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the violence. On Monday, Sambhal SP Bishnoi said Barq's statement was necessary as he had been named as an accused in the case. (With Agency Inputs)

