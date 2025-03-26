ETV Bharat / state

SP MP Barq Summoned In Sambhal Violence Case, Notice Served At Delhi Residence

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rehman Barq was served a notice by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Sambhal violence case on Tuesday at his Delhi residence, hours after it did not find anyone at his house in Sambhal, officials said.

Barq was asked to join the probe on April 8 by the SIT. "I have received the notice. Since I am an MP and a citizen of this country, I will cooperate (in the investigation). I have been called on April 8, and I will go," PTI quoted him as saying.

He, however, dismissed the allegations levelled against him as "baseless". "I have full faith in the law, Constitution and judiciary," he added. After the SIT did not find anyone at Barq's Sambhal residence earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi told that the team would visit Delhi to serve the notice asking Barq to join the probe.