Sambhal violence: Man Held For Firing At SP And His PRO

Sambhal: Police arrested a youth who had allegedly fired at Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi and his PRO during violence in the district on November 24 last year.

A pistol and cartridges were recovered from the accused who was identified as Shajeeb alias Shahbaz alias Tilian, son of Ikram and a resident of Deepa Sarai.

Vishnoi said five people were killed in the violence that broke out during the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 last year in Sambhal. As many as 29 policemen were also injured. Vishnoi and his PRO were also shot at amid stone pelting, firing and arson. After the incident, the police registered a case against 40 named and 2,750 unknown people. Police have arrested 51 accused in the case so far.

Vishnoi said Nakhasa police arrested Shajeeb on charges of rioting. The accused, who had allegedly fired at the SP and his PRO, admitted that he and his companions had set a police personnel's motorcycle on fire. The SP said 12 bore pistol, an empty cartridge and a live cartridge of 12 bore have been recovered from the accused. The accused was produced in the court and then sent to jail. Raids are being conducted to arrest the other absconding accused, said police.

On November 24 last, police resorted to lathi charge and used tear gas on protesters in Sambhal during protests against the survey of Mughal-era mosque, which the Hindu side claims to be the site of a temple. Tensions had been prevailing in Sambhal since November 19 when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque while hearing a petition by the Hindu side claiming that the mosque stood at the site of a temple.

As soon as the survey team reached the mosque, the local Muslims protested the exercise and pelted stones at the team after which the police which was deployed at the spot resorted to lathi charge and fired tear gas shells at the protesters to disperse them. Apart from Jama Masjid's head Zafar Ali, people associated with the mosque committee were inside the Jama Masjid. A large number of police force led by SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi along with DM Dr Rajendra Singh Pensia had camped in the area.