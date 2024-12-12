Sambhal Violence: Police Crackdown Continues; SP MP Targets Yogi Government

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ziaur Rahman Barq has alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led government was targeting Muslims and jailing them on mere suspicion to create fear among the community.

His statement comes amid the continuous police crackdown, raids, and bulldozer action linked to the November 24 violence in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

“A harsh reality is emerging from Sambhal. Even after killing five Muslims, bulldozers are being used to create fear in Muslim localities. Instead of providing justice to the victims, Muslims are being put in jails based on suspicion, and baseless allegations are being made against them (sic),” he posted on X.

“And they are being tortured physically and mentally. Not only men but even women are becoming victims of this oppression, due to which entire families are helpless and scared (sic),” he wrote.

Recently, police also raided several premises in the locality where MP Barq’s resides and detained some people for questioning. Officials claimed to have recovered pistols, cartridges, and smack from nearby houses.

Police also searched several premises in the Deepa Sarai and Timar Das Sarai localities and demolished alleged illegal structures using bulldozers.

Following the police action, Barq expressed outrage, stating that innocent people are being convicted and punished. The MP said that he will raise the issue of atrocities against Muslims in the Lok Sabha.

“While their demands for justice are being ignored. Today's Sambhal is a clear example of the oppression of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. I am constantly trying to raise this issue in the Lok Sabha. The oppressor should be punished, and the oppressed should get justice,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued a notice to the MP for allegedly building a house without proper permission or getting the map approved by the government. DM Sambhal Dr Rajendra Pensia confirmed the development.

In response, the MP claimed that he was unaware of the notice but said he would respond if necessary.