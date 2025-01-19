ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal Violence: Police Arrest 10 More People; 70 Held So Far

Sambhal: Police on Sunday arrested 10 more people in connection with the November 24 violence near the Shahi Jama Masjid in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said. With this, 70 people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Srish Chandra said.

Those arrested were Tahzeeb, Azhar Ali, Asad, Danish, Suhaib, Alam, Mohammad Danish, Shane Alam, Bakir and Mulla Afroz, the officer said, adding that they were nabbed after police scanned CCTV footage and photographs that had gone viral on the social media. The ASP said Afroz, son of Afzar, is a active member of the Sarik Sata gang that is involved in vehicle and arms trafficking.

He was reportedly present at the scene during the commotion and had allegedly fired at the police party during the chaos. The bullets struck several individuals, including Bilal and Ayan, who succumbed to their injuries. Police have seized a .32-bore pistol, three live cartridges and 15 blank cartridges from Afroz's possession. The arrested accused have been sent to jail, Chandra added.