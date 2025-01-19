Sambhal Violence: Police Arrest 10 More People; 70 Held So Far

ETV Bharat / state

Police arrested 10 more people in connection with the violence near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 7:13 PM IST

Sambhal: Police on Sunday arrested 10 more people in connection with the November 24 violence near the Shahi Jama Masjid in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said. With this, 70 people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Srish Chandra said.

Those arrested were Tahzeeb, Azhar Ali, Asad, Danish, Suhaib, Alam, Mohammad Danish, Shane Alam, Bakir and Mulla Afroz, the officer said, adding that they were nabbed after police scanned CCTV footage and photographs that had gone viral on the social media. The ASP said Afroz, son of Afzar, is a active member of the Sarik Sata gang that is involved in vehicle and arms trafficking.

He was reportedly present at the scene during the commotion and had allegedly fired at the police party during the chaos. The bullets struck several individuals, including Bilal and Ayan, who succumbed to their injuries. Police have seized a .32-bore pistol, three live cartridges and 15 blank cartridges from Afroz's possession. The arrested accused have been sent to jail, Chandra added.

On November 19, a court in Sambhal had passed an ex-parte order for a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid by an advocate commissioner, following a plea filed by Hindu petitioners that claimed that the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple.

During a second round of survey of the mosque on November 24 last year, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, leading to the violence that led to the deaths of four people and injuries to dozens.

TAGGED:

SAMBHAL VIOLENCE SHAHI JAMA MASJID

