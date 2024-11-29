Sambhal Violence: PIL Filed In Allahabad HC Seeking Action Against Arrest Of Erring Officials

Prayagraj: A fresh Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Allahabad High Court seeking registration of FIR against the SP and DM in connection with the recent violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The petition has been filed on behalf of Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz Welfare Association through advocates Seher Naqvi and Mohammad Arif. The petition demands immediate arrest of the erring officials, alleging that they are directly responsible for the four deaths. The petitioner said that no action has been taken so far against the officers responsible for this incident. The petitioner has sought the High Court's intervention for ensuring justice.

Another PIL was filed to investigate the role of the state government and administrative officials in this violence along with demanding formation of an SIT under the supervision of a retired High Court judge to investigate the violence.

According to advocate Seher Naqvi, the Supreme Court has stayed the trial court proceedings in the case related to Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid. The apex court has also ordered that the mosque survey report be kept sealed for the time being and not opened until any direction is received from the High Court.

The Hindu side has filed a caveat in the Allahabad High Court for conducting a survey by the Advocate Commission in Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid. The Hindu side has demanded that if the Muslim side files any petition, then no order should be passed without hearing their side.

On November 19, the Civil Judge of Sambhal had ordered the Advocate Commissioner to conduct a survey of the Jama Masjid on the application of the Hindu side.