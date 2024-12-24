Sambhal Violence: Man Who Stole Pistol Magazine Of UP Cop Arrested

Sambhal: A man was arrested for allegedly stealing pistol magazine of a police personnel during violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on November 24, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Aaqip, was presented in court and ordered jail custody. Police have arrested 40 people in connection with violence till now.

Notably, violence broke out in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque. The violent clashes left five persons dead and 29 police personnel injured. Protesters set many vehicles on fire and pelted stones at police, who threw tear gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge in order to disperse the mob.

However, during the chaos, Aaqip allegedly ran away with the pistol magazine of sub-inspector Faisal Shah, who was posted at Nakhasa police station. Aaqib is a resident of Deepa Sarai, an area under the constituency of ​​​​Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Bark.

SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said police have arrested the accused on charges of stealing the sub-inspector's pistol magazine and he has been sent to jail. "Raids are being conducted constantly to arrest the absconding miscreants and all will be nabbed," Vishnoi said.

Shahi Jama Masjid has been caught in a legal battle over claims that it was built on the site of a Harihar temple.