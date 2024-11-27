Sambhal Violence: 3 Women Among 27 Arrested; Police To Recover Damages From Accused

Sambhal: Police have arrested 27 individuals, including three women, in connection with the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal over a survey of a Mughal-era mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Authorities have also released photographs of 21 suspects and are using CCTV footage to identify others involved and decided to display the posters of stone pelters.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh said, "27 people including three women have been arrested so far." He said 74 individuals have been identified, with investigations revealing the involvement of people from neighbouring districts.

"Our priority is to normalise the situation and build public trust to prevent external influence," Singh said. Seven FIRs have been registered, naming 22 individuals, while charges have been filed against over 2,750 unidentified suspects, including Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, and Sohail Iqbal, son of local MLA Iqbal Mehmood.

The violence erupted on Sunday when a crowd gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area to protest the court-ordered survey following claims that a Harihar temple once stood on the site. The situation escalated into clashes with security personnel, stone pelting, and arson.

AFP, quoting district magistrate Chirag Goyal, reported that six men killed in the gunfire were shot by fellow protestors. He also said that the police only fired tear gas and rubber bullets. "The six killed were caught in the crossfire by rioters using homemade pistols." Several including security personnel were also injured in the clashes.

In response, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that protestors responsible for damaging public property will be held financially accountable. Posters featuring images of suspected stone pelters will be displayed in public spaces, and rewards may be offered for information leading to their arrest.

An official spokesperson said, "The UP government is adopting a firm stance against the individuals involved in the Sambhal violence. Posters of the stone pelters and miscreants will be displayed publicly, and recovery of damages will be sought. A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest."