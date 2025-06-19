Sambhal Violence: Charge Sheet Filed Against Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman And 22 Others

Sambhal/Chandausi: Almost seven months after violence broke out during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against 23 persons, including Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, for their alleged involvement in the case.

Trouble mounted for the Parliamentarian as police in its 1000-page charge sheet named him and 22 others in the MP-MLA court in Chandausi, in connection with the violence that erupted during a court-monitored survey of mosque last year.

On the other hand, police sources informed that no evidence has been found against Suhail Iqbal, the son of SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood, in the incident.

Notably, both Barq and Suhail were named among the 40 accused, while over 2700 unnamed persons were also accused in the case.

As per reports, violence erupted on November 24, 2024, when a team arrived to conduct a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, following a court order. The order was issued after a petition was filed by Mahant Rishi Raj Giri Maharaj of the Kailadevi temple, claiming that the mosque was built over a demolished Harihar Temple.

As the survey began, tension escalated as huge crowd gathered near the mosque, which subsequently led to stone-pelting and violent clashes. While four persons lost their lives, 29 policemen were injured in the incident. Among those arrested was Zafar Ali, the president of the mosque committee and a practicing advocate. The incident took place in presence of top officials, including District Magistrate Rajendra Pansia and Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, who were overseeing the court-mandated survey.

So far, police have arrested 92 accused, all of whom have been sent to jail. MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, who was quizzed for nearly six hours by the SIT at Nakhasa police station, has been accused of allegedly inciting violence.

